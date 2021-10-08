Christmas Gin Gift Collection from Award-winning Welsh Distillery

Boutique Welsh distillery In The Welsh Wind has announced a range of festive gifts for gin lovers this Christmas.

A Tailor Your Gin online experience, gift vouchers and a Limited Edition Palo Cortado Cask Aged Gin with delicious festive spices are included in the festive offering from the multi-award-winning distillery, which s based near Cardigan on the Mid Wales coast.

Having been the first distillery in Wales to offer hands-on gin-making experiences, the team at In The Welsh Wind used this knowledge to create Tailor Your Gin.

This online gin experience, which costs £50, allows customers to discover their perfect gin without visiting the distillery and makes the perfect, personalised Christmas gift.

Customers are offered a choice of six, carefully curated, spirit bases and up to three “hero” botanicals, including favourites such as rhubarb, Earl Grey and cardamom, to define the flavour profile.

Next, they name their creation and distiller – a thoughtful, personalised present for gin lovers. In the Welsh Wind then distils the gin to the customer’s bespoke recipe, labels the bottle by hand and packages it for delivery.

Gift vouchers for Tailor Your Gin, which cost £50, are also available, allowing the recipient to create a bespoke gin to their own favourite flavour profile. The voucher itself is luxuriously embossed with copper foil to create a beautiful present.

Ellen Wakelam, the distillery’s co-owner and director, said:

“Sharing our love of gin and distillation with others has always been an important part of In The Welsh Wind. “This online experience means that customers can still enjoy choosing botanicals and deciding on a name for their gin even if they can’t travel to West Wales. Both the personalised gin and the gift vouchers make thoughtful Christmas presents for the spirit lover in your life.”

Always innovating, fellow co-owner and director, Alex Jungmayr, has developed a limited-edition, cask-aged version of the distillery’s award-winning Signature Style Gin which is filled with deliciously festive flavour notes.

Inspired by Spanish sherries that would have been landed in New Quay, he selected Palo Cortado casks and rested 400 litres of Signature Style in them.

The casks lend beautiful almond notes and a rich colour to the Limited Edition Palo Cortado Cask Aged Gin (£45), while the finished product has rich spice, dried stone fruit and Christmas notes with juniper and citrus. The gin won a Master medal at The Gin Masters 2021.

“It’s almost as if we made Limited Edition Palo Cortado Cask Aged Gin with Christmas in mind!” said Alex. “The underlying warmth of the botanical profile of our Signature Style Gin is complemented beautifully by the rich spices it gains from its time spent in Palo Cortado sherry casks. Together, they create an exceptionally festive sipper.”

The three Christmas gifts are available to buy online at inthewelshwind.co.uk.