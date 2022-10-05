Christmas Comes Early as Seasonal Vacancies for Temps Soar to Triple Last Year’s Level

Employers have begun recruiting temporary workers to fill their Christmas season vacancies even earlier than last year, according to data released by Indeed Flex.

The number of temporary work job postings on the newly rebranded Indeed Flex platform containing the word ‘Christmas’ were 244% higher at the end of September compared to the same time last year.

But while 2022’s Christmas hiring spree has started early, there is still plenty of time for jobseekers to start looking. Last year the number of Christmas job postings didn’t peak until November 10th, with a similar surge expected this year.

Meanwhile a quarter (26%) of UK adults surveyed by Indeed Flex said they were already proactively looking for a temporary seasonal job, or will be soon. A further third of people (36%) said they were considering taking up a temp job over the festive season2.

Of those already looking for, or about to look for, seasonal temp work, nearly three out of five (57%) said they were doing so to top up their income because of the rising cost of living.

Nearly a third (31%) of those seeking temp work said they would be working over the festive period for the first time, hinting at the impact the current cost of living crisis is having on many people’s finances – including those with an existing job.

Most of the Christmas temporary jobs listed on Indeed Flex so far are in hospitality, making up 83% of postings1. However, the numbers of warehouse and retail jobs are likely to ramp up rapidly as November’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.

