Christmas Comes Early as Seasonal Vacancies for Temps Soar to Triple Last Year’s Level

Employers have begun recruiting temporary workers to fill their Christmas season vacancies even earlier than last year, according to data released by Indeed Flex.
The number of temporary work job postings on the newly rebranded Indeed Flex platform containing the word ‘Christmas’ were 244% higher at the end of September compared to the same time last year.
But while 2022’s Christmas hiring spree has started early, there is still plenty of time for jobseekers to start looking. Last year the number of Christmas job postings didn’t peak until November 10th, with a similar surge expected this year.
Meanwhile a quarter (26%) of UK adults surveyed by Indeed Flex said they were already proactively looking for a temporary seasonal job, or will be soon. A further third of people (36%) said they were considering taking up a temp job over the festive season2.
Of those already looking for, or about to look for, seasonal temp work, nearly three out of five (57%) said they were doing so to top up their income because of the rising cost of living.
Nearly a third (31%) of those seeking temp work said they would be working over the festive period for the first time, hinting at the impact the current cost of living crisis is having on many people’s finances – including those with an existing job.
Most of the Christmas temporary jobs listed on Indeed Flex so far are in hospitality, making up 83% of postings1. However, the numbers of warehouse and retail jobs are likely to ramp up rapidly as November’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.
The research comes as Indeed Flex kicks off a rebrand with a national advertising campaign. Click here to see some of the new video adverts.
Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said:
“The run-up to Christmas always sees an explosion in temporary job numbers, but this year’s seasonal surge in hiring has started earlier and faster than usual.
“In response millions of Britons are already looking for, or intend to look for, a temporary job to top up their income – and many hope to start shifts as soon as October.
“The rapidly rising cost of living has clearly provided a catalyst for many workers to take on additional temporary work for the first time.
“Temping doesn’t just provide an instant way to earn more money, it’s also flexible and practical – meaning people can fit shifts around their lifestyle and an existing job.
“Indeed Flex has made it easier than ever for jobseekers and employers to connect, giving more people the chance to work flexibly and giving companies the ability to quickly scale up their operations during busy times like the upcoming festive season.
“We are delighted to be launching our new national advertising campaign this week and opening up the opportunity of flexible work to even more people around the country.”