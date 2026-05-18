Child of Wales Awards Founders Attend Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The founders of the Ascona Group Child of Wales Awards attended a Buckingham Palace Garden Party in recognition of the positive impact the awards have on children and young people across Wales.

Invited as representatives of the wider awards initiative, husband-and-wife team Mark and Blanche Sainsbury from Swansea joined guests from across the UK whose work has also made a meaningful contribution to communities, charities and public life.

The Child of Wales Awards were established five years ago to celebrate the achievements, courage and resilience of young people in Wales.

Each year the awards recognises children and young people who have overcome adversity, supported others, raised awareness for important causes or made exceptional contributions within their communities.

Mark and Blanche Sainsbury said:

“It was an incredible day and everything you'd expect from enjoying afternoon tea at the King's home, but we really were just representatives of the our team. This invitation belonged to the amazing young people, families, supporters and partners who make the Ascona Group Child of Wales Awards what they are. “Every year we hear stories of courage, kindness and determination that remind us just how remarkable young people in Wales truly are. Representing the awards at Buckingham Palace was a proud moment not just for us, but for everyone involved.”

This year's event, which will take place on October 2 at Swansea Building Society Arena, sold out seven months in advance.