Chetwood Bank Appoints Director of Savings

A Wrexham-based digital challenger bank has appointed Ben Mitchell as Director of Savings.

Chetwood Bank said the appointment marked a significant step in its strategy to expand its savings offering.

Mitchell brings more than 25 years’ experience in retail banking and financial services, having held senior positions at SilverRock Bank as Head of Products and at Tandem Bank as Director of Savings, where he played a key role in shaping the banks’ savings propositions. With additional board-level experience within the higher education and charity sectors, Mitchell brings a broad perspective on both product development and strategic management, the bank said.

This new role will see Mitchell driving Chetwood Bank’s commitment to delivering customer-centric savings products that support both the financial wellbeing of its customers and the long-term growth plans for the bank.

Chetwood Bank currently offers savings products alongside its two specialist buy to let mortgage propositions – ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries – all tailored to meet specific financial needs.

Ben said:

“I’m excited to join Chetwood Bank at this point in its growth journey. This is a digital challenger bank that has established itself as a competitive force in the savings market, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this success. “Our goal is to offer customers great savings products with the best possible experience, ensuring their financial needs are met with no nonsense and no jargon.”

Paul Noble, CEO of Chetwood Bank, added: