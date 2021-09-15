Cherry Trees to be Donated to Cardiff Park

The Honorary Consul for Japan in Wales, Keith Dunn, OBE, has confirmed that 100 Sakura Cherry Trees are to be donated by the people of Japan to the people of Cardiff, symbolising the friendship between Wales and Japan are to be planted in Cardiff's Parks in November.

He has suggested that fifty of these trees could be planted in Bute Park to replace those that were vandalised last week in a recent attack at the Park.

The trees are to be gifted to the City from a project linked with the Japan – UK Season of Culture which is being celebrated here in the UK and in Japan.

Keith Dunn said