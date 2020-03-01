Chepstow Drop-in Surgeries will Benefit Local Businesses Going for Growth

Free drop-in surgeries hosted by the Development Bank of Wales, Business Wales and Monmouthshire County Council next week will aim to help entrepreneurs and owners of firms discover more about funding for growth.

The Funding for Growth drop-in surgery will be held in Chepstow on Tuesday 3rd March from 9.30am to 3.30pm with thirty minute appointment slots available on a one-to-one basis. Micro loan assistant investment executive Claire Vokes will be present at Chepstow Library (NP16 5EN) to discuss the range of funding available from the development Bank.

Ms Vokes said:

“Our flexible micro loans can help local businesses to grow. They are quick and simple to access and the money can be used to finance the purchase of a range of small business needs including much needed stock, plant, equipment or even new premises. It could also support cash flow for the purchase of another business. “By working in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council and Business Wales, we are able to provide loans from £1,000 to £50,000 for local businesses. In fact, if you have a business that has been running for two years, we can offer loans up to £25,000 with a decision in just two working days. “We’re keen to talk to as many local business owners and managers as possible so please do come along to our next drop in surgery.”

To book a 30 minute slot businesses should email: [email protected]

Councillor Bob Greenland, Cabinet Member for Enterprise at Monmouthshire County Council added: