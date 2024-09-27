Charity Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 50 Days of Celebration

A charity which supports the elderly community is marking its 50th birthday with 50 days of celebrations.

Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale works to ensure the elderly community is respected, valued, and empowered to achieve their aspirations.

Charity CEO, Maxine Johnson said:

“Today our mission is as clear as it was back in 1974 – to live in a society where older people are respected and enabled to meet their aspirations. To mark this milestone occasion, we will be organising 50 days of celebrations starting on National Older Persons Day on October 1st 2024. Each day will involve an event, activity, special story or message to be shared by the charity. Some of the events lined up include coffee mornings, a quiz, a 1970s themed party and a skydive. We are appealing to the local community that everyone gets involved in any way they can to help make a difference.”

As part of this 50-day celebration, Age Connects is hosting a special fundraising and networking event for local businesses. This Business Fundraising Lunch will take place on Friday October 4th from 12-4pm at the Future Inn Hotel, Cardiff Bay. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink and two course lunch, and have an opportunity to hear from inspiring guest speakers while networking with like-minded professionals who are passionate about giving back to the community.

Guest Speakers include Lara Rebecca, a Cardiff-based bilingual mental health and eating disorder awareness advocate. Lara will share her perspective shaped by her personal journey overcoming anxiety disorder and anorexia nervosa. She is dedicated to destigmatising conversations around mental health and sharing practical tools to facilitate personal development and growth.

The second guest speaker is Ryan Clemson, an ambassador for Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale and a local business director. Ryan will be sharing the highs and lows of his recent challenge to raise funds in memory of his late father. Ryan ran from his home town of Llanidloes to his now home in Cardiff, a distance of around 90 miles. Ryan also feels passionately about combatting loneliness amongst the older generation.

He says:

“My father passed at the ripe old age of 87 and in those final years he did spend a lot of his time alone with myself and my brother not being around as much as we would have loved to. A neighbour said that to make sure my father’s legacy lives long in everyone’s memory would be to do meaningful charity work. That really stuck with me and is the main reason I support the work of Age Connects.”

This Business Networking Event is proud to be sponsored by Hugh James, Bluebird Care and Marketing Purks.

Matthew Evans, Head of Private Wealth at Hugh James, said:

“We’re delighted to be the headline sponsor for this celebratory fundraising event. Supporting the invaluable work that Age Connects does for the elderly in our community is really important to us. At Hugh James, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities, whether that’s through participating in or organising fundraising initiatives, or through volunteering our time. We’re excited for the event and hope to see a strong turnout from other supportive businesses as well.”

Tickets are available via the Age Connects website