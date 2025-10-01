Cardiff Charity Ambassador Completes Silk Run Challenge

Cardiff based businessman Ryan Clemson has successfully completed the ‘Great Silk Run’ Challenge in aid of Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale.

Ryan shared in a video how he is “bursting with pride to have been able to support such a great cause and help in our mission to ensure no older person living in Cardiff or the Vale of Glamorgan is facing older age all alone”.

The Great Silk Run sees a select few participants covering a marathon a day over the course of a week across Tajikistan near Afghanistan to the border of Kyrgyzstan near China. Covering desert and mountain terrain, it is a gruelling mission albeit in breathtaking surroundings.

Ryan, an Ambassador for Age Connects, has committed to a whole host of fundraising activities since his dad passed away in February 2023. Ryan said that his passion to give back in memory of his late father was born when during his grieving when a neighbour suggested: “A real way to keep your father’s legacy alive would be to do meaningful charity work”.

Ryan said:

“People tend to deal with grief in several ways and this can vary significantly from individual to individual. When dad passed away there was a long week of reflection and I knew that I really wanted to do something that would keep my dad’s name at the forefront of people's mind for as long as possible.”

Ryan’s first challenge linked his childhood home town of Llanidloes with his current home in Cardiff.

He said:

“It wasn’t always the easiest to come back and visit as much as I would’ve liked to in my dad’s latter years. He would always be cheerful and happy when we called, however you know deep down there were some lonely times, and for a son or daughter that is quite difficult to think about. I then had the lightbulb moment while sat at home one weekend with mum, ‘Why don’t I run from Llanidloes back to Cardiff?'”.

On 14th June 2024, keen runner Ryan set off from Llanidloes at 6pm with the plan of reaching the Pontcanna in Cardiff by 6pm on the 15th June. With his mum and friends following in the car, Ryan ended the run with the tune ‘Walk of Life’ which was his dad’s funeral song, completing the challenge in 23 hours and 30 minutes and raising over £9,000.

Since this challenge, Ryan has kept to his word that he will continue to help ensure local older people are not facing loneliness and isolation. In May he was key to organising a Fundraising Gala Dinner in Cardiff for Age Connects which raised close to £10,000, and another Gala Dinner is already booked for 16th May next year. He is also signing up as one of the charity’s volunteer befrienders.

Having now completed the Great Silk Run Challenge, Ryan's fundraising page currently stands at over £7,000 and he is aiming to reach £10,000.

A charity spokesperson said:

“For a small charity like Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale this would make an almighty impact in our ability to help lonely and isolated older people in need.”

To sponsor Ryan visit this link.