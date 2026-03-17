Charities in South and West Wales Invited to Apply for Funding to Help People into Work

Charities and grassroots community organisations across South and West Wales are being invited to apply for funding from National Grid Electricity Distribution to help people build skills and move into employment.

National Grid has opened applications to its Community Matters Fund, which is offering a total of £250,000 to support community-led projects that improve employability and create pathways into work.

Emily Green, from National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Social Impact and Community Engagement team, said:

“We know that many community organisations across South and West Wales are doing vital work to help people build confidence, develop skills and find stable employment. Through the Community Matters Fund, we want to support those local programmes that are making a real difference to people’s lives. “Skills gaps and a lack of opportunity continue to hold people back, particularly those who have been out of work for a long time or who face additional challenges. We would encourage any charity or community group with an idea to support people into work to apply before the deadline.”

The funding is aimed at organisations supporting people who are furthest from the job market, including young people not in education, employment or training, people returning to work after long-term illness or caring responsibilities, veterans, and others facing barriers to employment.

Funding is available for projects that:

Improve employability through CV support, interview coaching, workshops and confidence-building

Develop practical and professional skills for roles such as construction, electrical work, digital technology, mechanics, plumbing and clean energy

Offer accredited training, placements or work experience

Support people returning to work after a long-term absence, including due to health conditions, caring roles or military service

Registered charities and non-profit companies can apply for grants of up to £5,000. Unregistered community groups can apply for up to £2,000. Applications close at 5pm on Thursday 23 April.

National Grid Electricity Distribution operates the electricity distribution network across South and West Wales, delivering power to homes, businesses and public services. Alongside keeping the lights on, the company invests in local communities through programmes that support skills, resilience and long-term opportunity.

Since it began in 2021, the Community Matters Fund has supported thousands of community projects across South and West Wales, the South West and the Midlands, helping local organisations respond to the needs of their communities.

The Community Matters Fund is run in partnership with Localgiving and more details can be found on their website: https://localgiving.org/community-matters-fund-2026-110060

Last year, National Grid Electricity Distribution supported Redberth Croft CIC in Pembrokeshire through a Future Skills grant from the Community Matters Fund.

Redberth Croft CIC works with adults and young people who are often overlooked by mainstream services, including people with additional learning needs, mental health challenges, veterans and those experiencing social exclusion.

The funding supported the organisation’s Growing Futures project, which helps participants gain practical, transferable skills through sustainable horticulture, enterprise training, one-to-one mentoring and volunteering opportunities.

Daisy Coleman from Redberth Croft CIC said: