Chancellor Visits Port Talbot to Outline Plans for £143m Funding to Secure Coal Tips

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to use a visit to Port Talbot to outline how £143 million of UK Government funding will secure more than 130 disused coal tips in Wales.

Disused coal tips present severe risks from landslides or flooding. Last November, a disused coal tip in Cwmtillery, Blaenau Gwent, partially collapsed, forcing around 40 homes and families to be evacuated.

The £118 million provided at the Spending Review by the Chancellor comes in addition to £25 million from last year’s Autumn Budget, amounting to £143 million to deliver funding to protect existing homes whilst enabling new areas of land to be secured for future house building by the Welsh Government. When combined with funding from the Welsh Government, £220 million has now been earmarked to make coal tips in Wales safe.

These areas previously may not have been in scope for new homes due to the presence of these coal tips but by securing tips and minimising the risk of their collapse, new homes could now be built.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“I know the scars that coal tip disasters have left on Welsh communities. This £143 million investment will protect families and communities from the risks posed by disused coal tips, whilst opening up sites to build new homes for hard-working Welsh families. “These sites need to be safe, and this funding demonstrates how we are delivering our Plan for Change, putting the safety of working people first and supporting economic growth.”

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

“Ensuring coal tips across Wales remain safe is of the utmost importance. We want to ensure that communities who are close to coal tips can be confident that their homes and businesses are properly protected. “This £118 million is in addition to £25 million which has already been provided by the UK Government and is an example of how two governments working in partnership are delivering for the people of Wales.”

Welsh Government Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:

“We welcome the extra investment from the UK Government for this vital work to protect communities living with the legacy of our industrial past. This builds upon previous years of Welsh Government funding and brings combined Welsh and UK Government funding to £220 million. We have long made the case for fair funding to address the impact of coal tips, protect homes, businesses and create new economic opportunities.”

Nick Rolfe, Regional Director, Wales, Walters UK, said: