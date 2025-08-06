Chancellor Visits Port Talbot to Outline Plans for £143m Funding to Secure Coal Tips

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to use a visit to Port Talbot to outline how £143 million of UK Government funding will secure more than 130 disused coal tips in Wales.
Disused coal tips present severe risks from landslides or flooding. Last November, a disused coal tip in Cwmtillery, Blaenau Gwent, partially collapsed, forcing around 40 homes and families to be evacuated.
The £118 million provided at the Spending Review by the Chancellor comes in addition to £25 million from last year’s Autumn Budget, amounting to £143 million to deliver funding to protect existing homes whilst enabling new areas of land to be secured for future house building by the Welsh Government. When combined with funding from the Welsh Government, £220 million has now been earmarked to make coal tips in Wales safe.
These areas previously may not have been in scope for new homes due to the presence of these coal tips but by securing tips and minimising the risk of their collapse, new homes could now be built.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:
“I know the scars that coal tip disasters have left on Welsh communities. This £143 million investment will protect families and communities from the risks posed by disused coal tips, whilst opening up sites to build new homes for hard-working Welsh families.
“These sites need to be safe, and this funding demonstrates how we are delivering our Plan for Change, putting the safety of working people first and supporting economic growth.”
Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:
“Ensuring coal tips across Wales remain safe is of the utmost importance. We want to ensure that communities who are close to coal tips can be confident that their homes and businesses are properly protected.
“This £118 million is in addition to £25 million which has already been provided by the UK Government and is an example of how two governments working in partnership are delivering for the people of Wales.”
Welsh Government Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:
“We welcome the extra investment from the UK Government for this vital work to protect communities living with the legacy of our industrial past. This builds upon previous years of Welsh Government funding and brings combined Welsh and UK Government funding to £220 million. We have long made the case for fair funding to address the impact of coal tips, protect homes, businesses and create new economic opportunities.”
Nick Rolfe, Regional Director, Wales, Walters UK, said:
“The Walters Group is proud to be a key partner in this important work to secure, improve, and make safe disused coal tips across Wales. This significant investment from the UK Government, working alongside the Welsh Government and here at Dyffryn Rhondda with Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, shows a strong commitment to protecting our communities and dealing with the legacy of our industrial past.
“As a proud Welsh company with a long history of working in these communities on environmental and regeneration projects, we understand how important this work is. The funding is not only crucial for keeping our environment safe and protected for future generations but also for giving local people peace of mind and confidence in the future of this area for the community and visitors that make use of the active travel routes that run the length of this project.”