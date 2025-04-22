Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Washington for IMF Meetings

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is in Washington DC for her first spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During a three-day visit to the United States, the Chancellor is set to hold meetings with G7, G20 and IMF counterparts about the changing global economy. She will make the case for open trade and underline the importance of tackling barriers to trade to kickstart economic growth.

She will hold discussions with finance ministers about the opportunities to strengthen economic ties with Britain, including members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Talks with European finance ministers will also focus on going further and faster to increase defence spending and improve cooperation in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Reeves will hold her first in person meeting with her US counterpart Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about working together to deepen the UK-US economic partnership through a new trade agreement.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: