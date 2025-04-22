Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Washington for IMF Meetings

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is in Washington DC for her first spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
During a three-day visit to the United States, the Chancellor is set to hold meetings with G7, G20 and IMF counterparts about the changing global economy. She will make the case for open trade and underline the importance of tackling barriers to trade to kickstart economic growth.
She will hold discussions with finance ministers about the opportunities to strengthen economic ties with Britain, including members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Talks with European finance ministers will also focus on going further and faster to increase defence spending and improve cooperation in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Reeves will hold her first in person meeting with her US counterpart Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about working together to deepen the UK-US economic partnership through a new trade agreement.
Speaking ahead of her visit, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:
“The world has changed, and we are in a new era of global trade. I am in no doubt that the imposition of tariffs will have a profound impact on the global economy and the economy at home.
“This changing world is unsettling for families who are worried about the cost of living and businesses concerned about what tariffs will means for them. But our task as a government is not to be knocked off course or to take rash action which risks undermining people’s security.
“Instead, we must rise to meet the moment and I will always act to defend British interests as part of our Plan for Change. We need a world economy that provides stability and fairness for businesses wanting to invest and trade, more trade and global partnerships between nations with shared interests, and security for working people who want to get on with their lives.”