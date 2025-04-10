Chancellor Leads Talks to Strengthen Economic Ties with India

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has taken part in the 13th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) as the two countries look to strengthen economic ties and secure a Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty.

The EFD was Chancellor Reeves’ first with India and saw the signing of a joint statement unlocking cooperation across a range of business sectors including defence, financial services, education and development, and strengthened governmental collaboration across growth, economic resilience and international financial issues.

At the London Stock Exchange, the Chancellor and her Indian counterpart set out plans to generate growth, improve financial services ties and deepen policy cooperation on the UK Industrial Strategy, tax, sustainable finance and illicit finance.

The UK Government said the total commercial package from the dialogue is made up of new announcements worth £128 million in export deals and investments, as well as recent deals worth £271 million.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

“In a changing world, it is imperative we go further and faster to kickstart economic growth. We have listened to British businesses, which is why we’re negotiating trade deals with countries across the world, including India, so we can support them and put more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change. “Our relationship with India is longstanding and broad and I am delighted with the progress made throughout this dialogue to develop it further.”

Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds and Minister Sitharaman also hosted a business roundtable, bringing together key leaders from the financial and professional business services sectors including Tide, HSBC, Aviva, Vodafone, WNS, and Mizuho International. Attendees recognised the strength of the economic relationship between the UK and India, as well as the opportunity for closer collaboration.

Areas for collaboration on defence were also identified, as both sides looked forward to the finalisation of the India-UK Defence Industrial Roadmap, set to strengthen ties between industrial sectors and integrate supply chains.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds said:

“I was delighted to meet with Minister Sitharaman, hear from businesses, and discuss how we can strengthen the strong economic bonds between our two nations. “Both the UK and India are committed to delivering economic growth and giving businesses the confidence and stability they need to expand. “That is why we are continuing to negotiate towards an ambitious trade deal that unlocks opportunities both at home and abroad for British businesses and supports our Plan for Change.”

The EFD follows a recent visit to Delhi by Jonathan Reynolds, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, which relaunched UK-India trade negotiations.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS said:

“The UK and India stand as natural partners, and this re-energised trade and investment relationship marks a pivotal stride in our already strong alliance. The potential before us is immense. By formalizing our collaboration in pioneering fields like AI, we will not only fuel innovation and generate high-skilled jobs in both our nations, but also solidify our joint leadership in this transformative era. This is indeed a thrilling chapter for the UK-India partnership.”

Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered, said:

“In the face of global developments, it is imperative that we think creatively and act in partnership. The UK and India’s focus on strengthening financial ties and deepening cooperation between our governments, regulators, industry leaders and experts, plays an important role in driving economic progress, setting global benchmarks for stability and innovation and paving the way for greater trade and investment in both countries.”

The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Alastair King, said:

“We had a highly constructive discussion with Hon. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and The Rt. Hon. Jonathan Reynolds, joined by leaders from across the financial services sector. There is a strong, shared commitment to deepen our economic partnership and drive greater prosperity—particularly in key areas such as green finance, infrastructure investment, and fintech. “Global trade is entering a new era, where strategic alliances and trade agreements are more crucial than ever. As we look ahead to the UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue and continue FTA negotiations, our focus remains on sustaining momentum and delivering tangible outcomes in the months to come.”

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG said: