Chamber of Commerce Sets Out Its Five Priorities for Next Welsh Government

The West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce is setting out its five priorities for the next Welsh Government, grounded in its latest Quarterly Economic Survey (Q1 2026) and direct feedback from firms across the region.

While many firms remain resilient they are operating in an increasingly challenging environment, the Chamber said, adding that its latest QES data highlights ongoing recruitment difficulties, weakening trade performance, flat investment levels and significant cost pressures.

The Chamber's priorities are:

1. Skills and Training Funding

Recruitment challenges remain one of the most pressing issues facing businesses. The Chamber's latest QES shows that 48% of firms attempted to recruit, with a significant 67% reporting difficulties finding suitable candidates.

At the same time, employment has weakened slightly, with a -8% balance for workforce growth in the last three months, highlighting the real impact of these shortages.

While businesses are keen to invest in skills, training investment remains subdued at just a +2% balance, reflecting ongoing barriers to accessing funding and provision.

The Chamber says the next Welsh Government must:

Expand funding for vocational, technical and essential business skills training including employer-led careers programmes

Improve accessibility to apprenticeships for businesses including SMEs, particularly in response to changing technologies and future job opportunities

Align skills provision more closely with employer needs

Without action, skills shortages will continue to hold back productivity and growth, it added.

2. Infrastructure and Transport

Efficient infrastructure is critical to business performance, particularly in a cross-border economy like North Wales, the Chamber said.

While not always captured directly in balance data, feedback from firms consistently highlights connectivity challenges, impacting recruitment, supply chains and access to markets.

The Chamber is calling for:

Investment in road and rail networks to improve regional connectivity

Faster rollout of high-quality digital infrastructure

Stronger cross-border transport links with England

Improved infrastructure will support business efficiency, regional growth and inward investment, it added.

3. Planning and Development

Planning delays and complexity continue to act as a brake on investment and expansion.This is reflected in QES data, with plant and machinery investment flat at 0% and training investment only marginally positive at +2%, indicating caution among businesses.

Firms need greater certainty and speed in decision-making to unlock investment, the Chamber said.

It says the next Welsh Government should:

Streamline planning processes to reduce delays

Provide clearer and more consistent guidance across local authorities

Ensure planning policy supports economic growth alongside sustainability

Unlocking investment will be key to improving long-term productivity, it added.

4. International Trade Support

Trading conditions remain challenging for exporters. The Chamber's QES shows export sales at -10% and export orders at -8%, signalling a continued downturn in international activity. This comes alongside weaker domestic demand, with UK orders also negative at -9%.

Businesses need more support to navigate complex global trading conditions and unlock new opportunities, the Chamber says.

It wants to see:

Enhanced export support services for Welsh businesses

Stronger international trade promotion

Practical guidance on trading conditions and compliance

Boosting trade performance will be essential for economic growth, the Chamber says.

5. Business Costs and Economic Stability

Rising costs are placing significant pressure on businesses and impacting confidence.

QES data shows:

Labour costs up for 64% of firms

Utilities costs rising for 59%

Raw material costs increasing for 54%

Inflation cited as a concern by 63% of businesses

At the same time, cashflow has fallen (-12% balance), highlighting growing financial strain.

Although turnover (+44%) and profitability (+34%) remain positive, cost pressures are clearly squeezing margins and limiting future investment.

According to the Chamber, the next Welsh Government must:

Provide clarity and stability in business rates and taxation

Support firms facing rising energy and operational costs

Create a stable, pro-business environment that encourages investment

Reducing cost burdens will allow businesses to reinvest and grow, it says.

Sarah Bailey, CEO of the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, said: