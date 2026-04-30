Chamber of Commerce Sets Out Its Five Priorities for Next Welsh Government

The West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce is setting out its five priorities for the next Welsh Government, grounded in its latest Quarterly Economic Survey (Q1 2026) and direct feedback from firms across the region.
While many firms remain resilient they are operating in an increasingly challenging environment, the Chamber said, adding that its latest QES data highlights ongoing recruitment difficulties, weakening trade performance, flat investment levels and significant cost pressures.
The Chamber's priorities are:
1. Skills and Training Funding
Recruitment challenges remain one of the most pressing issues facing businesses. The Chamber's latest QES shows that 48% of firms attempted to recruit, with a significant 67% reporting difficulties finding suitable candidates.
At the same time, employment has weakened slightly, with a -8% balance for workforce growth in the last three months, highlighting the real impact of these shortages.
While businesses are keen to invest in skills, training investment remains subdued at just a +2% balance, reflecting ongoing barriers to accessing funding and provision.
The Chamber says the next Welsh Government must:
- Expand funding for vocational, technical and essential business skills training including employer-led careers programmes
- Improve accessibility to apprenticeships for businesses including SMEs, particularly in response to changing technologies and future job opportunities
- Align skills provision more closely with employer needs
Without action, skills shortages will continue to hold back productivity and growth, it added.
2. Infrastructure and Transport
Efficient infrastructure is critical to business performance, particularly in a cross-border economy like North Wales, the Chamber said.
While not always captured directly in balance data, feedback from firms consistently highlights connectivity challenges, impacting recruitment, supply chains and access to markets.
The Chamber is calling for:
- Investment in road and rail networks to improve regional connectivity
- Faster rollout of high-quality digital infrastructure
- Stronger cross-border transport links with England
Improved infrastructure will support business efficiency, regional growth and inward investment, it added.
3. Planning and Development
Planning delays and complexity continue to act as a brake on investment and expansion.This is reflected in QES data, with plant and machinery investment flat at 0% and training investment only marginally positive at +2%, indicating caution among businesses.
Firms need greater certainty and speed in decision-making to unlock investment, the Chamber said.
It says the next Welsh Government should:
- Streamline planning processes to reduce delays
- Provide clearer and more consistent guidance across local authorities
- Ensure planning policy supports economic growth alongside sustainability
Unlocking investment will be key to improving long-term productivity, it added.
4. International Trade Support
Trading conditions remain challenging for exporters. The Chamber's QES shows export sales at -10% and export orders at -8%, signalling a continued downturn in international activity. This comes alongside weaker domestic demand, with UK orders also negative at -9%.
Businesses need more support to navigate complex global trading conditions and unlock new opportunities, the Chamber says.
It wants to see:
- Enhanced export support services for Welsh businesses
- Stronger international trade promotion
- Practical guidance on trading conditions and compliance
Boosting trade performance will be essential for economic growth, the Chamber says.
5. Business Costs and Economic Stability
Rising costs are placing significant pressure on businesses and impacting confidence.
QES data shows:
- Labour costs up for 64% of firms
- Utilities costs rising for 59%
- Raw material costs increasing for 54%
- Inflation cited as a concern by 63% of businesses
At the same time, cashflow has fallen (-12% balance), highlighting growing financial strain.
Although turnover (+44%) and profitability (+34%) remain positive, cost pressures are clearly squeezing margins and limiting future investment.
According to the Chamber, the next Welsh Government must:
- Provide clarity and stability in business rates and taxation
- Support firms facing rising energy and operational costs
- Create a stable, pro-business environment that encourages investment
Reducing cost burdens will allow businesses to reinvest and grow, it says.
Sarah Bailey, CEO of the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, said:
“Our latest Quarterly Economic Survey makes it clear that businesses across North Wales are resilient, but they are facing growing pressures on multiple fronts. From recruitment challenges and rising costs, to weaker trade performance.
“As we approach the Senedd election, it is vital that the next Welsh Government focuses on the practical actions that will make a real difference to businesses on the ground. Investment in skills, infrastructure and a more efficient planning system, alongside stronger trade support and measures to ease cost pressures, will be critical.
“With the right support in place, businesses are ready to invest, grow and play a central role in driving the Welsh economy forward.”