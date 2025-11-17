Chamber Celebrates Members’ Success at Annual Ball & Recognition Awards 2025

The West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce welcomed more than 350 guests for its Annual Ball & Recognition Awards.

Headline sponsored by Azets and themed around Hollywood glamour, the evening was held at Chester Racecourse.

Back to host for another year, journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd invited Chamber Chair Helen Nellist to the stage to thank headline sponsors Azets and introduce the event’s two charities – 2Wish and Here and Now Chester.

Sian then led the awards ceremony, which featured 11 categories and more than 100 entries.

After the awards, guests took part in a charity raffle and auction. In total, £8,810 was raised.

Sarah Bailey, CEO of West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, said: