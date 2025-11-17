north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
Menter Mon_leaderboard GIF_cywir
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
17 November 2025
North Wales

Chamber Celebrates Members’ Success at Annual Ball & Recognition Awards 2025

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


The West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce welcomed more than 350 guests for its Annual Ball & Recognition Awards.

Headline sponsored by Azets and themed around Hollywood glamour, the evening was held at Chester Racecourse.

Back to host for another year, journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd invited Chamber Chair Helen Nellist to the stage to thank headline sponsors Azets and introduce the event’s two charities – 2Wish and Here and Now Chester.

Sian then led the awards ceremony, which featured 11 categories and more than 100 entries.

After the awards, guests took part in a charity raffle and auction. In total, £8,810 was raised.

Sarah Bailey, CEO of West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Tonight has been all about celebrating our members, their passion, resilience and the brilliant things they achieve every day. With so many outstanding entries, our judges certainly had their work cut out. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners, and a huge thank you to our sponsors and partners for making this special event possible.

 

“We’re so grateful to everyone who donated, supported, and joined us this evening. It’s been an unforgettable night filled with laughter, generosity and community spirit, a true reminder of what makes the Chamber so special.”



Podcast Thumbnail_NORTH WALES

Columns & Features:
Sport Business
14 November 2025

Investing in North Wales: How Football is Driving Economic Growth
M- Sparc
14 November 2025

What the Future Could Hold for Wylfa and North Wales
North Wales
14 November 2025

City Board Submits £20m Regeneration Plan for Wrexham’s Future
Growing Mid Wales
7 November 2025

Innovation Funding Can Transform Welsh Business Growth

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //