Chairperson Wanted to Lead £20m Pride in Place Programme for Upper Afan Valley

A new role is being advertised for a “passionate change-maker” to help decide how up to £20 million should be spent to support community-led regeneration in the Upper Afan Valley.

The targeted investment comes from the UK Government's Pride in Place Programme (PiPP), which identified Neath Port Talbot as one of nine local authorities across Wales which meets criteria based on levels of deprivation. It aims to improve disadvantaged neighbourhoods by focusing on places with the weakest social infrastructure.

The Upper Afan Valley has the highest average rate of deprivation in the county and was therefore chosen by Neath Port Talbot Council as the place to benefit from the funding.

The independent voluntary role of Chairperson will lead a Neighbourhood Board and bring residents and partners together to help shape a 10-year vision and investment plan.

The aims of the Pride in Place Programme include:

Building thriving places

Strengthening communities

Empowering people to have a say

Improving quality of life

Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Cllr Jeremy Hurley said:

“This important role presents an opportunity to transform the Upper Afan Valley and all that it offers to both residents and visitors. “Despite this being a voluntary position, it's a chance to make a tangible difference to the community. I've no doubt it will prove an invaluable experience for anyone who is passionate about generating positive change for the area.”

The deadline for expressing an interest is 12pm, Wednesday 20th May, Email place@npt.gov.uk to request an expression of interest pack. Find out more at: www.npt.gov.uk/cy/cadeirydd-bwrdd-cymdogaeth