Chairperson Announced for Neath Port Talbot’s UK Pride in Place Programme

Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council has announced the appointment of Karen Jones as the Independent Chair of the Pride in Place (PiPP) Neighbourhood Board for the Upper Afan Valley.

The UK Government's Pride in Place Programme will bring up to £20 million of investment to the Upper Afan Valley over the next decade to support regeneration, strengthen communities, and empower local people.

Karen Jones brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role, having previously served as Chief Executive of Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council. With a strong track record in public service, partnership working, and community-focused leadership, Karen is well placed to guide the programme and ensure it delivers meaningful, long-term benefits for residents, the council said.

As Chair, Karen will lead the Neighbourhood Board in shaping a shared vision for the area, ensuring that local people are at the heart of decision-making. She will oversee the development of a 10-year Pride in Place Plan and an initial four-year investment programme, working closely with residents, community groups, businesses, and partners.

Pride in Place Programme Chairperson Karen Jones said:

“The Pride in Place programme is an important investment opportunity. The Upper Afan Valley is a beautiful place and this programme will make a difference for the people who live, work and visit. “I look forward to working with residents, local businesses and other partners to identify what are the most important projects to work on both now and as the programme progresses over the coming years.”

Neath Port Talbot Council Leader Cllr. Stephen Hunt said:

“We are delighted to welcome Karen as Chair of the Pride in Place Neighbourhood Board. Her experience, leadership, and deep understanding of Neath Port Talbot will be invaluable in bringing partners together and ensuring this programme delivers real benefits for the Upper Afan Valley.”

The Pride in Place Programme is a major national initiative designed to support communities across the UK to thrive. Locally, it will focus on three key priorities: building thriving places, strengthening communities, and empowering people to shape the future of their area.

Further information on the Pride in Place Programme can be found here: https://www.npt.gov.uk/business/strategic-funding-programmes/pride-in-place-programme/