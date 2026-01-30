Chair Re-Elected and New Vice Chair Appointed for Cardiff Against Business Crime

Cardiff Against Business Crime (CABC) has confirmed the re-election of its Chair, alongside the appointment of a new Vice Chair.

Cliff Vanstone, Head of John Lewis and Partners Cardiff, has been re-elected as Chair of CABC, continuing in the role after a successful previous term. During his tenure, he has strengthened partnerships with local businesses, South Wales Police, and Cardiff Council, while advancing initiatives to reduce business crime and improve information sharing.

Cliff Vanstone will be joined by Mark Pritchard, who has been appointed as Vice Chair. He brings valuable experience from St. David’s Dewi Sant and has been an active supporter of collaborative approaches to crime prevention and business safety.

Cliff Vanstone said:

“I am grateful to be re-elected as Chair and to continue working with our members and partners at a time when tackling business crime remains a priority. Together, we can build on the progress already made and ensure Cardiff remains a safe and welcoming place.”

Mark Pritchard, newly appointed Vice Chair, added:

“I am delighted to take on the role of Vice Chair and to support the continued work of Cardiff Against Business Crime. I look forward to working closely with the Chair, board, and partners to deliver positive outcomes for businesses across the city.”

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director at Business Improvement District FOR Cardiff, said:

“Re-electing the Chair and appointing a new Vice Chair provides strong continuity and leadership for Cardiff Against Business Crime. The work of CABC is vital in supporting our city centre businesses, and these appointments reflect a shared commitment to partnership, intelligence-led action, and creating a safer, more resilient Cardiff for everyone who works, visits and trades in the city.”

CABC was established by FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District for the city centre, in 2016, and works in partnership with South Wales Police, Cardiff Council, and the local business community to prevent crime, reduce losses, and promote best practice through intelligence sharing, training, and collaboration.

The re-elected Chair and newly appointed Vice Chair take up their roles with immediate effect.