Certainty Bias in Leadership ‘Is Costing Productivity’

Britain is paying a £20 billion annual price for leaders pretending to know the answer, according to a new five-year workplace study.

The research, published by Uncertainty Experts, part of the Mediazoo Group, is Britain’s largest study into uncertainty, and suggests that 65% of leaders would rather appear decisive and be wrong than admit uncertainty and be right. The pattern has remained stable across five years of data.

The estimated cost to the UK economy sits at £20 billion annually, with a defensible range of £12.6 billion to £25.2 billion, based on external economic benchmarks and decision-making inefficiencies across organisations.

The pressure to project certainty is not strongest at the top of organisations. Middle managers report the highest levels of “faking certainty” at 72%, followed by senior leadership teams at 68.9%. In contrast, just 46.8% of C-suite executives report the same behaviour.

The study suggests that the closer individuals are to operational delivery, where decisions are scrutinised but not always owned, the more likely they are to project confidence rather than express doubt.

The data, drawn from five years of consistent measurement, shows little movement in attitudes towards uncertainty despite significant organisational change, economic volatility, and the rise of AI-driven decision systems.

Sam Conniff, Chief Uncertainty Expert at Mediazoo Group, said:

“The closer you are to the top, the less you need to perform certainty. It’s the layer just below that is driving the crisis. “Two out of three leaders would rather look like they know what they’re doing than get the right answer with visible doubt. We call it Certainty Theatre, and it’s everywhere.”

The report identifies a minority group, 35% of leaders labelled “Uncertainty Ready”, who resist the pressure to perform certainty.

These leaders are more likely to surface risks earlier, make clearer decisions under ambiguity, and take greater ownership of outcomes over time.

Giles Smith, CEO of Mediazoo Group, added: