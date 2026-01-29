Ceremony Marks Start of Works on New Community Hub

A turf-cutting ceremony has been held to mark the start of works to construct a new community hub and extension at Ysgol Bro Elwern in Denbighshire.

The £2.7 million project is partly funded by the Welsh Government through its Welsh Language Capital and Universal Primary Free School Meals grant to provide a new classroom and state of the art kitchen for the primary school, whilst the community hub is funded by the UK Government as part of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting Ruthin’s unique heritage, wellbeing and rural communities.

Attending the ceremony were representatives from Denbighshire County Council, pupils and staff from Ysgol Bro Elwern, local members and representatives of the Community Council alongside staff from SWG Construction who are undertaking the works.

The project is set to benefit the pupils at Ysgol Bro Elwern as it will deliver a new classroom, kitchen and ancillary spaces and access to an onsite hall space.

The Community hub itself will include a large hall and meeting space to provide improved facilities for social engagements for the local community and will be managed by the Community Council. Cylch Meithrin will be relocated into the Community Hub. The facility will also be used by the school, local community groups and the Post Office.

Councillor Diane King, Lead Member for Education, Children and Families said: