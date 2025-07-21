Ceredigion Pupils Inspired by STEM Open Days at AberInnovation

AberInnovation Campus at Aberystwyth University has partnered with The Big Science Project and Ceredigion County Council to deliver a series of open days for Year 10 pupils across Ceredigion.

Funded by The Royal Society of Chemistry, the initiative gave students a rare opportunity to experience real-world STEM careers first-hand, from hands-on technical roles to professional services within high-tech environments.

During the events, pupils visited the AberInnovation campus, met working scientists and professionals, and explored the cutting-edge bioscience research and innovation taking place in their own community. These days were carefully designed to engage pupils who may be undecided about their future career paths – especially those in the academic middle ground, by showing them the exciting possibilities within STEM and within the local area.

“This was a chance to demystify science and show young people that a career in STEM is not only exciting but also achievable,” said Dr Rhian Hayward, CEO of AberInnovation. “We aimed to spark curiosity, answer questions, and open doors for students who might not yet see themselves in the varied roles that are available in these growing green tech sectors. “For AberInnovation, engaging with young people is also about investing in the future of our regional innovation ecosystem. By inspiring the next generation of scientists, technicians, and innovators, we’re helping to build a talent pipeline that will support Ceredigion and Wales’ ambitions to lead in sustainability, biosciences, and green technology. “We believe science should be accessible and exciting for every child,” said Helen, founder of The Big Science Project. “Through interactive sessions and hands-on activities, we help pupils explore complex scientific ideas in clear, engaging ways that speak to all abilities and learning styles. It’s so important that young people see science as something they can be part of, regardless of where they come from or how they see themselves academically. “A big part of our mission is challenging stereotypes about who can be a scientist. By showcasing the diversity within STEM, we’re helping pupils realise there’s no single way a scientist should look or sound. It’s been fantastic working with Ceredigion’s Year 10 pupils and sparking their curiosity about the exciting possibilities a future in STEM can offer.”

The initiative set out to break down barriers, build aspiration, and highlight the diverse and growing range of career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. With hands-on experiences and real-life insights, the events left a lasting impression on students and educators alike, creating what is hoped to be a spark for future scientists and innovators.

Mrs Anwen Davies, Science Adviser for Ceredigion Schools, said:

“We’re delighted that our Ceredigion Year 10 pupils have had an opportunity to see AberInnovation at work, highlighting the range of job opportunities linked to science, technology, engineering and mathematics as well as taking part in hands-on experiments with The Big Science Project. “This project has certainly delivered its aims in supporting all secondary schools in Ceredigion to raise our Year 10 pupils’ confidence and aspirations in the chemical sciences, so they’re able to reach their true potential and continue their studies in the chemical sciences in their next big step whether it’s following A-levels, vocational courses, apprenticeships or employment in the chemical sciences. “This was the first time Year 10 pupils have worked with AberInnovation and The Big Science Project and it has only been possible through outreach funding by the Chemists’ Community Fund, the Royal Society of Chemistry and Ceredigion County Council. It’s been an exciting project and a pleasure to collaborate with AberInnovation, The Big Science Project and most importantly our pupils.”

Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills at Ceredigion County Council, said: