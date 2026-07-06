Ceredigion Seeks Views on Future Active Travel Network

People across Ceredigion are being invited to share their views on how walking, wheeling and cycling routes can be made safer, easier and more accessible for everyone as part of a new public consultation on the county’s future Active Travel Network Map.

Under the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013, all local authorities in Wales are required to submit updated Active Travel Network Maps to the Welsh Government by December 2026. These maps play an important role in supporting the planning, delivery and funding of active travel schemes, helping to create more integrated, accessible and sustainable travel networks for everyday journeys.

The consultation focuses on the county’s designated Active Travel localities of Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Lampeter, which have been identified by the Welsh Government. Residents, businesses and community groups are encouraged to have their say on existing routes and suggest where improvements or new connections could be introduced.

The consultation will run from 3 July 2026 until 25 September 2026. Members of the public can take part via Ceredigion County Council’s Engagement and Consultation webpage, which provides access to an interactive map where comments can be submitted on proposed improvements and new routes.

Councillor Shelley Childs, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said:

“This consultation gives those who live, work or visit the designated areas of Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Cardigan to chance to give their personal recommendations on further improvements and extensions to the network. Active travel journeys provide a wide range of benefits, from helping to decarbonise transport and travel and improving local air quality, to supporting people’s health and wellbeing.”

Residents can find further information and take part in the consultation by visiting the Council’s Engagement and Consultation webpage.

Further details about Active Travel in Ceredigion are also available on the Council website.