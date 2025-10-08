Ceredigion Farm with Motorsport Track Brought to the Market

A traditional livestock farm extending to 395 acres with a two-mile testing track has come to the market.

Savills, which is handling the sale, said the property represents a rare opportunity to combine farming with motorsport in a spectacular location.

Dolebolion has been run as a successful beef and sheep farm by the current owners, who have also developed a thriving motorsport and leisure diversification venture.

The Bont Dolebolion Rally Stage is an asphalt testing track featuring loops, split roads, Armco barriers, and a viewing bridge.

The track has previously hosted numerous events, including timed car testing and a World Championship skateboarding event filmed for Sky Sports. It has also been used by nine European competitors for testing before the Ceredigion Rali.

It is hired out on request to specialist cars and automotive event organisers for rally testing days, private hire events, car club events, vehicle, and product testing.

“This is a truly unique combination,” said Dan Rees, head of rural sales for Savills in West Wales. “The farm occupies a stunning scenic location, while the rally stage offers exciting potential for diversification and income generation. Agriculture and tourism are the backbone of Ceredigion, and this property offers new owners the chance to build on both.”

The energy-efficient farmhouse (EPC B) offers four bedrooms, two en suites, and three reception rooms. A range of modern outbuildings, a traditional stone barn with conversion potential (STP), and a former dwelling with reinstatement permissions further enhance the offering.

The land extends to about 395 acres and encompasses productive pasture, mature woodland, and access to the renowned River Teifi, which runs along the south of the farm.