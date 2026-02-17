Ceredigion Council Seeks Views on Rhiwarthen Bridge Improvements

Ceredigion County Council is inviting residents, businesses and road users to share their views on proposed improvement works to Rhiwarthen Bridge in Capel Bangor.

Rhiwarthen Bridge is a well‑used crossing that supports everyday journeys for the local community, agricultural vehicles, businesses and visitors. Structural assessments have identified the need for significant improvements to ensure the bridge remains safe, reliable and fit for purpose in the long term. The council has prepared initial proposals for a new scheme and is now seeking feedback to help shape the final design.

The proposed scheme sets out long‑term solutions to address the condition of the existing structure, improve safety, and maintain essential access for residents, emergency services, farming operations and local businesses. The consultation page provides background information, options under consideration and early design details for the replacement or improvement works.

Councillor Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said:

“Rhiwarthen Bridge plays an important role in keeping communities connected around Capel Bangor, and any long-term solution must reflect the needs and experiences of the people who rely on it every day. “We want to hear from residents, businesses and anyone who uses the bridge so that their voices can influence the final design. I encourage everyone to take part in this consultation and help shape the future of this important crossing.”

The consultation will be open for six weeks from 16 February 2026.

Further details of the proposals and consultation can be viewed on the council’s website: Pont Rhiwarthen, Capel Bangor – Ceredigion County Council