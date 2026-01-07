Ceredigion Council Highlights Key Projects and Progress in 2024-2025 Annual Report

Ceredigion County Council's annual self-assessment report is now available to read on the council's website.

The report outlines how the council is performing, its progress in delivering the Corporate Well-being Objectives and the challenges it faces in delivering sustainable services in the future.

The council said that in the last year it had pushed ahead with delivering its Corporate Well-being Objectives. For example, the new Dyffryn Aeron School was officially opened in March 2025 providing modern, state of the art learning facilities for pupils, the Penmorfa Centre for Independent Living also opened aiming to empower individuals to live independently at home for longer, and the Welsh and UK Governments confirmed the release of the second tranche of Mid Wales Growth Deal funding worth £11.8 million to unlock the potential of the local economy.

Ceredigion’s rich culture and community spirit was also showcased as the Feature County at the Royal Welsh Show in 2024, and the council's new Welsh Language Strategy was published, which the local authority says will increase the opportunities to use Welsh and help the language to flourish across the county.

The council’s progress was independently reviewed in its very first Panel Performance Assessment in October 2024. The assessment concluded that Ceredigion is a well-run council despite the high service demands and very significant financial pressures being faced by local authorities.

The most recent Local Authority Performance Profile results, which is produced by Data Cymru and contains a basket of 34 key performance measures, shows that Ceredigion County Council continues to perform amongst the best councils nationally.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: