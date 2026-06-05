Centre for Alternative Technology to Lead Wales Climate Action Project

A new Wales-wide climate action project, Troi'r Llanw / Turning the Tide, has been launched with funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT), near Machynlleth will lead this three-year project, thanks to £1,499,800 from fund, the UK's largest community funder.

The project aims to normalise community-led climate work, ensure marginalised voices shape environmental decisions and help people feel empowered in the face of the climate crisis.

Partners in the project are Cwmpas, Youth Cymru, Mentrau Iaith Cymru, and Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales (EYST).

Directly linked with this year's World Environment Day theme – A Global Call for Climate Action – the project aims to deliver a bilingual, Wales-wide programme to promote climate action.

It will link community initiatives to share innovations and good practice, create and support a peer network of environmental champions and disseminate results to inform Welsh and UK-level policy and practice.

To achieve this, partners will deliver an integrated programme of awareness raising, capacity building, co-production and systems change approaches.

It will also provide technical advice and tailored support, practical help for climate focused social enterprises and an information and advice hub. Environmental champions, a learning network, an annual gathering and learning conference and evaluative research and policy engagement are also included in the project.

Ultimately, the project aims to strengthen climate literacy and awareness, build capacity for action and support community led projects while promoting a just and fair transition to a more sustainable future.

By sharing stories of successful local action and encouraging policy dialogue, it will work to ensure that community perspectives influence decision makers.

The initiative aims to draw on the strengths and networks of its delivery partners to reach target communities and guide people from everyday conversations to sustained climate action and wider policy impact.

Over the next three years, the project will directly engage thousands of people across Wales, supporting communities in rural, urban and coastal areas.

There will be a particular focus on those facing social, economic and environmental disadvantage, enabling them to turn ideas into practical solutions – from community energy and food projects to skills development, nature recovery and low-carbon innovation.

Project lead Amanda Smith, CAT's head of learning and education, said the project brings together organisations across Wales to make climate action more accessible, relevant and achievable for everyone.

“At CAT, we are uniquely placed to lead this ambitious programme by bringing over 50 years of experience in climate education, community engagement and practical solutions, but we know that real change happens when we work in partnership. By combining our expertise with the deep community connections of our partners, we can reach a wider and more diverse range of people, supporting communities to build the knowledge, confidence and skills they need to turn ideas into lasting, local action.”

CAT will provide strategic leadership, climate expertise, training and technical support, helping communities move from initial engagement to sustained, practical action.

Myfanwy Jones, Mentrau Iaith Cymru director, said:

“Mentrau Iaith Cymru is excited to be part of this important project to empower communities to take action for the climate. “Stimulating Welsh-medium discussions in our communities is something Mentrau Iaith Cymru is passionate about. We look forward to fostering new partnerships through the project for the benefit of our communities.”

Bethan Webber, Cwmpas chief executive, said:

“At Cwmpas, we believe everyone in Wales can help to build a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society. “That is why it is so important that communities feel empowered to get involved, make decisions that reflect their local priorities and take practical action, especially in response to the climate emergency and the need to reduce our carbon impact.”

Helal Uddin, from Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team (EYST), said: