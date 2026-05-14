Central South Active Partnership Appoints Head of Strategic Partnerships

Lauren Thomas has been appointed Head of Strategic Partnerships at Central South Active Partnership (CSAP).

CSAP is one of five regional sports partnerships set up by Sport Wales to address inequalities in sport and encourage more people to be physically active. The organisation covers Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Lauren said:

“Being more active can not only help improve our health and wellbeing, but it also has the power to bring together communities. At Central South Active Partnership, we really want to build relationships and collaborate with a diverse mix of partners that can help us engage with those who need sport and physical activity the most. “Growing up in the South Wales valleys shaped my understanding of what it means to live in an underserved community and the challenges that many face in taking part in sport. But I also understand the huge potential that physical activity can bring – its social impact spans health, wellbeing, the sense of belonging and community regeneration.”

She steps into the role in June and will be working with partners to remove barriers and to involve a wider mix of organisations, ranging from public sector to third sector to commercial enterprises.

She will leave her position as Relationship Manager at Sport Wales to take up the role. Before that, she was Social Impact Manager with Team GB, where she led the development of Team GB’s first Social Impact Strategy and created its first ever charity partnerships.

Previously, she has worked at StreetGames UK working with National Governing Bodies to develop Poverty Plans. She also delivered the award-winning Us Girls initiative, improving physical and mental wellbeing for girls and young women in underserved communities.

Gavin Hawkey, Managing Director of the Central South Active Partnership, said:

“We’re thrilled that Lauren’s joining us – she ambitious for the region, creative and committed to our mission. Her relationship management experience will be crucial in shaping our next steps. “We believe that sport, physical activity and movement can make a massive difference to people and communities so we’re eager to meet with those that share the same ambition. “We’re building on what works and exploring new approaches and ideas. Together with partners, we’ll look at how we can create the conditions for change so that movement becomes part of everyday life.”

Lauren joins the small team that is led by Gavin and supported by Business Support Officer, April Napier.

Sport Wales’ research shows that many groups do not regularly take part in physical activity.

This includes: