Central Prestatyn Coastal Defence Scheme Takes Next Construction Steps

Work is set to restart on a coastal defence scheme in Prestatyn.

Since March 2024, major construction activities on the Central Prestatyn Coastal Defence Scheme have been on a planned break to allow the earth embankment to settle naturally.

During this break, the ground has been closely monitored using surveys and satellite information. Denbighshire County Council says that following Geotechnical specialist guidance, confirmation has now been given that the area has settled as expected, and Stage 3 construction can commence.

New works have been undertaken to the new Beach Access Ramp, which is located at the end of the Central Footpath running through the golf course, opposite Lyons Robin Hood Holiday Park. This is due to be completed mid-September to allow for the re-surfacing of the promenade.

Construction is set to restart in late September/early October 2024. The first task will be to recommence the importation of the stone fill to the embankment from the golf course, heading East towards Terfyn Pella. This will then enable the installation of long steel panels called sheet piles over a stretch of 1650m. These panels are an integral component of the flood defence and range from 4-7m in length.

These sheet piles will be pushed through a sand “chimney” at the centre of the embankment and a specialist piling excavator attachment called a Movax will be used to push the sheet piles into their final positions. The sand will allow for a reduction of noise and vibration, designed to minimise any disruption to residents. The council said that noise and vibration monitors will remain in place throughout the construction to ensure that allowable limits are not exceeded.

This piling operation will commence at the Western end near the Golf Clubhouse and will progress Eastward, finishing near the existing sand dunes. This work will begin in mid-October and is expected to take around 12 weeks.

As of September 23rd a stretch of the promenade will be closed for two weeks whilst re-surfacing and improvement works take place on the existing promenade. This will be from Garford Road car park, up to the most eastern point of the scheme, where the flood gate is situated before Ffrith Beach.

Pedestrians will be redirected along Rhyl Coast Road, and through the Golf Club’s Central Path. Access to the promenade will be available through Green Lanes and Terfyn Pella path. Beach access at Garford road via the temporary golf club car park will still be available. Promenade marshals will be in place at the crossing points to ensure pedestrians can cross safely.

The council said it would like to thank the public for their patience, understanding and co-operation during the construction period as it works to enhance the area’s flood defence.

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport said:

“Work has progressed well on this scheme, and with the area now settled, the work can now continue with confidence, and the next steps can progress further. We’d like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the construction period of this scheme.”

Chris Hull, Project Manager at Balfour Beatty said: