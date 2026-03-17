Celtico Members Visit North East to Explore Offshore Wind Opportunities

Members of the newly formed Welsh engineering alliance Celtico have returned from a fact-finding visit to North East England.

The two-day visit saw representatives from Celtico meet businesses, port operators, training providers and regional development organisations across Tyneside and Teesside to better understand how one of the UK’s leading offshore wind supply chain regions has developed.

Celtico is an alliance of engineering solution providers established to support the net zero energy transition and major infrastructure projects, while helping generate sustainable employment, develop critical skills and deliver long-term prosperity across Wales. It is supported by the Swansea Bay City Deal Skills & Talent Programme, funded by the UK and Welsh Government.

During the visit, the Welsh delegation toured Smulders’ facility in Wallsend, where they saw the production of steel foundations and substations for offshore wind projects.

The group also visited the Port of Tyne, where industry representatives shared insights on the strengths of the North East energy cluster and the growing opportunities within the offshore wind supply chain. A tour of the port facilities followed, highlighting the critical role ports play in supporting large-scale renewable energy developments.

Further visits included METEC Group in South Tyneside, a specialist in cathodic protection systems for offshore energy and marine sectors, as well as the Teesworks Skills Academy and the wider Teesworks development in Teesside, where the delegation learned more about regional approaches to skills development and industrial growth linked to offshore wind.

The visit also included stops at RelyOn UK’s training facility and Wilton Engineering, providing further insight into the training, fabrication and engineering capabilities supporting the region’s energy sector.

Representatives from a number of Welsh organisations took part in the visit, including Ledwood Mechanical Engineering, King Site Services and the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership South West Wales, alongside other members of the Celtico alliance.

Andrew Beer, chair of Celtico, said the visit had been invaluable in helping members better understand how collaboration between industry, ports, training providers and regional bodies can support the growth of offshore wind supply chains.

“Seeing first-hand how the North East cluster has developed and meeting organisations involved across the sector has been hugely valuable,” Andrew said. “It has given us new contacts and ideas as we look at how Welsh engineering businesses can play a stronger role in the offshore wind sector and the wider energy transition.”

The visit was supported by organisations across the North East energy sector, including Energi Coast, and formed part of Celtico’s ongoing efforts to build relationships and identify opportunities that could support future growth in Wales’ offshore wind and renewable energy industries.