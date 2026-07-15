Celtic Sea Developers Join Forces to Maximise Offshore Wind Benefits for Wales and the South West

A new forum has been established to support the development of floating offshore wind (FLOW) in Wales and the South West of England.

As the deployment of offshore renewable energy accelerates around the world, floating wind farms are expected to play an increasingly significant role in the global energy mix, with the ability to be anchored in deeper waters than familiar fixed-base turbines.

The Celtic Sea Forum brings together Leasing Round 5 and FLOW test and demonstration developers with key partners, to help unlock the full potential of offshore wind in the Celtic Sea and ensure lasting benefits are delivered to communities across the region.

Its members include developers Blue Gem Wind, White Cross Offshore Windfarm, Gwynt Glas, Ocean Winds and Equinor, all of whom are actively developing floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea. The group is chaired by The Crown Estate, with Marine Energy Wales and clean energy experts Regen bringing insights from both Wales and England.

While large-scale construction of Round 5 projects is not expected to start until the mid-2030s, important early learnings from the deployment of FLOW test and demonstration projects are critical, the group said. They will help to inform the design and delivery of large-scale generation capacity by reducing costs and building capacity over time. Early decisions around investment in ports, skills and supply chains will be critical in ensuring the region is ready.

The key aims of the Celtic Sea Forum are to maximise cross-project collaboration and knowledge sharing to set strong foundations for success. This includes working together in support of skills and workforce development, long-term investment in coastal communities, strengthening UK and regional supply chains, protecting and enhancing the natural environment and delivering social value commitments across projects throughout the lifetime of these projects.

The Celtic Sea is expected to play a key role in supporting the UK's future offshore wind capacity, including through innovative floating wind technology, which enables turbines to be deployed in deeper waters.

Julia Rose, Head of Offshore Wind, The Crown Estate, said: