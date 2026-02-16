Celtic Offsite Appoints New Managing Director

A new Managing Director has been appointed at timber frame home manufacturer Celtic Offsite.

Wayne Ricketts, who was previously Business Development Manager at the social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, has officially started in the role.

Wayne has more than two decades of experience in the industry, having previously held positions as Regional Sales Manager at Pinewood Structure and Sales Director at Taylor Lane Timber Frame.

He started out in the timber frame industry in 1999 as a Factory Operative.

Wayne said:

“It’s an honour to be appointed Managing Director of Celtic Offsite at an exciting time for the organisation. “Celtic Offsite has always been committed to making a positive difference in the community and that remains our priority. “Delivering high quality, energy efficient homes, jobs and training opportunities is more important now than ever. “I am looking forward to continuing working with our teams and partners, as we build on our reputation as a leading manufacturer of timber frame homes, to deliver solutions which benefit residents, the environment and the economy. “My focus is on making a difference in the lives of our residents and communities.”

Celtic Offsite operates from its factory in Caerphilly, with profits reinvested into building more affordable homes and decarbonising existing homes in Wales.

The manufacturer makes timber frames with factory-fitted insultation and windows for up to 450 low carbon homes per year.

Richard Mann, United Welsh Group Chief Executive, said:

“I’m excited to welcome Wayne into his new role as Managing Director. “Wayne has made a valuable contribution since joining Celtic Offsite, bringing significant experience, expertise and dedication to the organisation. “I know how passionate he is about making a difference for our residents and communities. “His knowledge of the timber frame industry and passion for our communities gives me every confidence that he will continue to build on our success as a leading timber frame home manufacturer.”

Wayne’s appointment comes as Celtic Offsite recently welcomed a new Estimator, Technical Manager and Contracts Manager to the team.