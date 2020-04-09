Celtic Manor Hosting a Series of Virtual Events on Social Media

Over the next few weeks, the Celtic Manor Resort will be bringing the five-star hotel experience to your front room by hosting a series of exciting virtual events on social media. Kicking off last Friday with a live stream from its talented pianist, Richard Harris, who serenaded just shy of 6,000 viewers.

Tune in this Friday evening for not-to-be-missed local band man Jon Lilygreen from Brotherhood, who will be putting on an acoustic performance of hits bringing that intimate pub and bar feel straight to your home. Other events you can look forward to include cooking sessions with top chefs, including renowned award-winning Simon Crockford, and for all you green fingers the Celtic Estates Team will be sharing some of their top gardening tips. There might even the odd celebrity guest appearance!

The five-star venue in South Wales is no stranger to celebrities. Guests at the resort over the years have included everyone from TV favourites, Lydia Bright and Sam and Billie Faiers to Barack Obama. But for the first time ever, you don’t need to leave your living room for the Celtic Manor experience.

To get that Friday night feeling, join weekly on Instagram (@thecelticmanor) or Facebook (@The Celtic Manor Resort) from 7pm. #CelticatHome