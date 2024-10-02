Celtic Freeport Initiative Sees ‘Start of Investor Journey’ With Visit of International Delegation

An international investor delegation has visited the Port of Milford Haven as part of the Celtic Freeport green energy proposition.

Alongside teams from the Port of Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire County Council, RWE, Dragon LNG and the Celtic Freeport, the delegation consisted of representatives from Naked Energy, Castlepines, Quinbrook, Nexsolar, Anodox, FEV, Fusion Fuel, Self Energy and GE Capital.

Luciana Ciubotariu, CEO of the Celtic Freeport, said:

“This visit is the start of our investor journey. The interest in our green energy and alternative fuels market proposition continues to grow and this international delegation can see the business opportunities. As momentum builds, we are set to hit the ground running when the Celtic Freeport becomes operational later in the year.”

The Freeport is a strategic initiative which spans key locations across South Wales and aims to unlock significant economic growth and green energy potential by attracting major global investment.

During the two-day visit, the investor and developer delegation explored the Port of Milford Haven’s estate that makes up the UK's largest energy port, alongside its role in supporting the development of alternative fuels, renewable energy – particularly floating offshore wind – CO2, micro-grid and battery projects.

The Celtic Freeport offers opportunities for investors to engage in large and small-scale low carbon energy projects supported by a suite of fiscal incentives and supportive skills programmes which it says will provide clear community benefits.

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said: