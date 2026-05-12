Celtic Freeport Appoints Cathy Hall as Interim Chief Executive

The Celtic Freeport has appointed Cathy Hall as Interim Chief Executive.

It said that Cathy brings significant experience and a strong understanding of the Freeport, having already played a key role in its development.

Alongside her position as masterplanner at Associated British Ports, she has supported major Freeport milestones, including the successful signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the UK and Welsh Governments.

Her appointment provides continuity and leadership at a pivotal moment, as the Celtic Freeport builds momentum and progresses its plans to drive investment, innovation and economic growth across the region, it added.

Dr Chris Martin OBE MStJ DL, Interim Chair of the Celtic Freeport, said: