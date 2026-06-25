Celtic Financial Planning Raises Thousands for Charities in Carbon Neutral Ball

A financial planning firm’s commitment to the environment and the community was front and centre as it held a carbon neutral charity ball while raising thousands of pounds for two worthwhile causes.

North Wales-based Celtic Financial Planning reached its target to generate £8,000 in key funds for Alder Hey Children’s Charity and North East Wales Mind with more than 180 attendees contributing to the achievement.

Held at St David's Hotel, Ewloe, fundraising activities included charity auctions and raffles, while attendees heard from former Welsh rugby union star Shane Williams MBE and former rugby union referee Nigel Owens MBE. The event was hosted by former Wales scrum half Rupert Moon.

Alder Hey Children’s Charity supports Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Healthcare Campus in Liverpool which cares for nearly 500,000 seriously ill children and young people yearly, whilst North East Wales Mind provides dedicated mental health support for Flintshire and Wrexham residents to promote wellbeing and foster community resilience.

Alongside supporting both charities, Celtic Financial Planning purchased three tonnes of carbon credits to offset more than the amount of Co2 emissions produced by the event, reinforcing its commitment to being a carbon positive business.

The event builds upon the success of its 2024 Celtic Charity Ball, which raised £5,000 for Hope House and demonstrates the business’ commitment to improving people’s lives.

Founder of Celtic Financial Planning Rob Lewis said:

“It was an amazing night with amazing people, and we couldn’t have asked for a better result. “The proceeds raised will make a huge difference in helping both charities continue their vital work providing care for children and young people and those struggling with poor mental health respectively. “This achievement has been made possible thanks to the generosity and goodwill of all our guests, speakers, and sponsors, so I’m thankful for everyone who donated, attended, and raised awareness of the event.”

North East Wales Mind business development and income generation manager Natasha Wait said:

“We are deeply grateful to Celtic Financial Planning for their incredible generosity. The £8,000 raised through their ball, shared between North East Wales Mind and Aderhey, will have a profound impact. “This vital funding allows us to deliver essential mental health services across Flintshire and Wrexham, reaching those who need it most. Additionally, the support for mental health in the workplace is fostering a healthier, more understanding environment for countless individuals. Together, we are creating lasting change and improving lives in our community.”

Alder Hey Children’s Charity community fundraiser Sarah Johnson said: