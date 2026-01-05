Celtic Collection Venues Join Leading Industry Association

ICC Wales, The Celtic Manor Resort and The Parkgate Hotel have joined industry association beam.

beam is one of the UK’s leading associations for the business, events, accommodation, and meetings industry. As members, the three South Wales venues will have access to a wide network of industry experts, support and resources as well as the option to attend industry-leading events and take part in government lobbying to enhance the sector.

Julie Hammond, Group Chief Executive Officer, ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection, said:

“We’ve been watching beam for a while and are impressed with the work they’re doing to shine a light on the UK’s business events sector. Across our portfolio, striving for best practice and raising the industry’s profile are intrinsic to our operations and something we’re extremely passionate about, so joining beam is a natural fit for us. We look forward to a productive partnership that will strengthen both our work and the wider sector.”

Louisa Watson, Chair of beam, said: