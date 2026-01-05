tourism hospitality logo
5 January 2026
Tourism & Hospitality

Celtic Collection Venues Join Leading Industry Association

celtic manor Resort Hotel Exterior

ICC Wales, The Celtic Manor Resort and The Parkgate Hotel have joined industry association beam.

beam is one of the UK’s leading associations for the business, events, accommodation, and meetings industry. As members, the three South Wales venues will have access to a wide network of industry experts, support and resources as well as the option to attend industry-leading events and take part in government lobbying to enhance the sector.

The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff (low-res)
The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff

Julie Hammond, Group Chief Executive Officer, ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection, said:

“We’ve been watching beam for a while and are impressed with the work they’re doing to shine a light on the UK’s business events sector. Across our portfolio, striving for best practice and raising the industry’s profile are intrinsic to our operations and something we’re extremely passionate about, so joining beam is a natural fit for us. We look forward to a productive partnership that will strengthen both our work and the wider sector.”

ICC Wales Dragon26.08.19©Steve PopeFotowales

Louisa Watson, Chair of beam, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome ICC Wales, The Celtic Manor Resort, and The Parkgate Hotel to beam. Each venue brings a strong reputation for excellence, innovation, and collaboration – qualities that perfectly reflect the values of our association. Their membership strengthens our collective voice at a pivotal time for the UK’s meetings and events industry, and we look forward to working together to drive meaningful progress across the sector.”



Podcast Thumbnail_TOURISM

