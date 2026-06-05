Celtic Collection Achieves ISO 14001 Sustainability Certification

The Celtic Collection has achieved the highest international standard for environmental management across all of its hotels and International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales).

The ISO 14001 certification is an independently audited system which recognises the highest level of governance and continuous improvement controls in sustainability.

The Celtic Collection is Wales' largest independent hotel group and includes Newport's Celtic Manor Resort and Coldra Court Hotel, The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff, St Brides Spa Hotel in Pembrokeshire, and the Tŷ Hotels at Magor, Newport and Milford Waterfront.

Building on more than 30 years of sustainable business practice and the achievement of the Green Dragon Level 4 standard as well as golf's GEO accreditation in 2025, The Celtic Collection has made further improvements to its structured operational control, compliance and reporting to secure the ISO 14001 certification which commands international recognition.

The standard is a key pillar of the group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy which includes a commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 and delivering positive social value in the local communities where it operates.

Celtic Collection Vice-President of Facilities and Development Russell Phillips said:

“Across The Celtic Collection we combine exceptional hospitality and large-scale event capability with a commitment to responsible delivery. This is now all underpinned by ISO 14001 which ensures we are continually reducing our impact on the environment. Achieving ISO 14001 has been a long-held goal for The Celtic Collection and demonstrates our investment in and commitment to becoming a more responsible business.”

Energy and Sustainability Manager Fitzroy Hutchinson added:

“A key focus for the team has been the successful activation of colleagues in driving positive and continuous change. At each of our hotels, Environmental Working Parties include representatives from across the business to ensure sound environmental practice is part of everyday, and that new ideas are brought forward frequently.”

All Celtic Collection hotels operate carbon reduction strategies and send zero waste to landfill, while recycling includes sending food waste to be made into biogas renewable energy and waste oil into biodiesel.

In 2024, the group opened the first all-electric large hotel in Wales at Tŷ Hotel Newport where energy-efficient electric ovens and induction hobs reduce energy consumption by around 40% in comparison with traditional gas-fired equipment.

At the flagship Celtic Manor Resort the appointment of an Environment and Ecology Stewardship Manager has led to the planting of 5,000 trees, the installation of 200 bird boxes, the rewilding of landscapes and the introduction of bee hives housing 300,000 honeybees to boost biodiversity. Having achieved GEO certification for all three golf courses, it was this year awarded the Wales Golf Sustainability Project of the Year.

ICC Wales is a highly efficient modern event venue and champions sustainable practice across its operations. The award-winning property includes a smart power Building Management System and extensive water saving technology.

William Christie, Director of accrediting body A Cube TIC, said: