Celebrities Join North Wales Leadership Graduates for Online Celebration

STARS including singer Beverley Knight, Rupert Moon and broadcaster Mike Bushell joined the alumni of popular business and leadership courses for a virtual celebration.

More than 160 company owners, managers and supervisors attended an online graduation ceremony for the ION Leadership and 20Twenty Business Growth programmes.

Hosted by Bangor University, viewers were treated to messages from Honorary Fellows, celebrity guests and Vice Chancellor, Professor Iwan Davies.

Lorraine Hopkins, Manager for the Leading Business Growth programmes at Bangor Business School, paid tribute to the learners for their focus and dedication following such a difficult time for all industries.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate business success at this time, when there have been, and are still, so many economic challenges,” she said. “The programmes are contributing to a more confident economy by developing our leaders and sharing established business drivers for growth. The team couldn't be prouder of our delegates celebrating today.”

The ION Leadership and 20Twenty Business Growth programmes are accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

Other speakers on the day included new Head of Bangor Business School, Professor Bruce Vanstone, Patricia Carlin from Flintshire Council, and Ashley Rogers from North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council (NWMDBC).

There was even a prize awarded to the best video testimonial, sponsored by Anglesey-based RibRide, and recipients were wowed by aerial footage of their businesses, captured by a drone flying over the participating North and Mid-Wales regions.

20Twenty Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker applauded all of the graduates and said:

“We were sorry not to be able to hold the graduation in person and decided to try and do something spectacular for the virtual event. “To have guests such as Beverley Knight, Mike Bushell and former Wales rugby player Rupert Moon involved was a big surprise for our guests, and there were plenty more highlights for them to enjoy.”

She added:

“Most importantly, it was a chance to congratulate all of the learners for completing these qualifications during the pandemic, and to wish them well for the future.”

The programmes are delivered by Cardiff Metropolitan University and Swansea University in partnership with Bangor University and subsidised by the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government.

For information and to register for a fully funded place on the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme, visit www.20twentybusinessgrowth.com or email [email protected]

To find out more about the ION Leadership programme, visit www.ionleadership.co.uk or email [email protected]