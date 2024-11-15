Celebrating Ten Years of Cardiff’s Business Success

As we mark the tenth anniversary of the Cardiff Business Awards, it’s inspiring to reflect on how much has changed in Cardiff’s business landscape over the past decade. When we launched the awards, Cardiff was bustling, but there wasn’t yet a dedicated platform to recognise the city’s entrepreneurial spirit.

We went to Cardiff Council with our proposal and they encouraged and supported us to fill this gap. Today the awards showcase the strength, diversity, and innovation of Cardiff’s business community.

The city itself has transformed in remarkable ways. Cardiff’s business ecosystem has become more dynamic, with start-ups emerging across sectors. Ten years ago, we had a simpler awards structure, but the rapid rise of sectors like digital, creative, and technology has led us to create additional categories to accommodate Cardiff’s thriving entrepreneurial landscape. There’s been a surge in applicants from fields that are now booming in the city, such as tech startups and TV production companies. It’s a reminder of Cardiff’s potential and the supportive environment that allows businesses to flourish here.

Over the years, the awards have also grown as more companies recognise the value of putting themselves forward. Winning isn’t the only benefit; even going through the application process provides businesses with a chance to step back, reflect, and refine their stories. This year, we had over 100 applications and were able to shortlist 72 – no easy task for our judging panel.

The judging itself is an event run over three days. Each shortlisted company presents to a panel of business leaders, all volunteers passionate about Cardiff. We aim to keep the process engaging and insightful, helping applicants feel confident to share what makes their work meaningful. It’s not just about the awards on the night; it’s about celebrating their journey and achievements with the Cardiff business community.

One of the most rewarding aspects of running these awards is seeing past winners return, growing each year. For example, Nick Saunders of The Depot was our Young Business Person of the Year in 2015. Today, he has transformed Cardiff’s nightlife and creative events scene. His journey reflects how Cardiff’s business community nurtures its own, providing support to those willing to innovate and build.

Looking ahead, I’m excited for what the next decade will bring. Cardiff continues to evolve, with new spaces, vibrant industries, and more start-ups than ever. The city’s skyline is dotted with cranes, a clear sign of growth and development. At the Cardiff Business Awards, we’ll keep building on this momentum, celebrating the city’s businesses and the people who drive them.

To any Cardiff business, I’d say don’t hesitate to enter. The awards are a unique opportunity to connect, share your achievements, and gain the recognition you deserve. Cardiff’s future looks bright, and the Cardiff Business Awards will be here to honour that journey every step of the way.