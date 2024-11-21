Celebrating Money, Mindset and Making a Difference on Social Enterprise Day

On Social Enterprise Day social enterprises right across Wales are busy blazing a trail to a society which actively makes life better for Wales’s people.

Social enterprises are businesses with a social or environmental mission, in which profits and social policy work together. Many – even most – social enterprises are profitable, sustainable businesses, which contribute positively to the economy, says Cwmpas.

Entrepreneurs are usually drawn to the social enterprise model through personal values, and the determination to use their business skills and financial acumen to benefit a social cause close to their heart, or at the heart of their community, the organisation says.

Profits are re-invested into the business to create positive social change.

In a 2021 study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Torfaen residents rated their happiness 5.2 out of ten, the lowest in England and Wales. Torfaen-based social enterprise Mentroar is using sport, fitness, outdoor activities, and peer mentoring to improve mental health and wellbeing in the county.

The Carmarthenshire Public Services Board partnership ‘The Carmarthenshire we want’ states that 36.3% of households in Carmarthenshire live in poverty – a little higher than the Welsh average of 35%. In Carmarthen town centre, Cegin Hedyn’s community canteen and kitchen serves delicious healthy food based on local Welsh ingredients to all diners on a ‘pay what you can’ basis. It all comes down to founder (and award-winning chef) Deri Reed’s belief in what he calls ‘the privilege of sharing.’

Figures from the ONS suggest that North Wales has high levels of fuel poverty, as well as increasing concerns around food security due to the rising cost of living. In Colwyn Bay, CAIS Social Enterprises and St Giles Cymru developed Wales’s first social supermarket, Y Pantri, which has addressed food poverty by providing subsidised food, including 14,672kg of food saved from landfill, to 453 local individuals and families in the community.

According to ONS statistics, 75% of people who take their own lives across England and Wales are men. Flintshire-based Wilderness Tribe provides a ‘safe space’ where men who are ‘in desperate need of support’ learn bushcraft skills, rebuild their ability to interact with others, and manage their anxieties.

In 2019, the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation (WIMD) listed four areas in Grangetown, Cardiff as the most deprived residential neighbourhoods in Wales. Grange Pavilion Youth Forum is changing the lives of young people growing up in this inner-city neighbourhood through academic, arts, crafts, and sports activities, as well as providing skills training to help young people to start out in the hospitality industry.

The Food Foundation estimates that the UK imports 47% of its vegetables and 84% of its fruit from abroad. Rhondda Cynon Taf social enterprise Down to Zero Ltd grows and distributes vegetables and fruit via a subsidised food box scheme, working to establish a local food strategy and combat climate change.

ONS figures suggest that households in Wales and northern England are paying higher energy bills than the rest of the UK. Datblygiadau Egni Gwledig (DEG) is working hard to promote a zero-carbon localised economy in north west Wales, and to lower fuel costs, reduce energy use, and decrease reliance on unsustainable fuels.

In Wales, social enterprises employ over 65,000 workers, with an annual turnover of £4.8 billion.

Welsh Government economic policy aims to promote social enterprises as the preferred business model in Wales by 2030. For more than 40 years, Cwmpas has been delivering expert advice and support to social enterprises so they can create a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society.

Glenn Bowen, Director of Enterprise at Cwmpas, said:

“Social enterprises have a deep understanding of the needs of their communities and are uniquely placed to solve local social issues, as well as building economic resilience and creating jobs. “Social Enterprise Day is an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the powerful impact social enterprises are having in Wales, and the breadth of social issues that they tackle. “We’re honoured to have worked with many inspiring social entrepreneurs and enterprises right across Wales. These businesses are delivering real change for the better.”

You can find out more about the social businesses in Wales and how to access support from Social Business Wales.