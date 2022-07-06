Celebrating 30 Years and Over £3billion of Transactions Since 1992

Frank Holmes, founding partner at Gambit Corporate Finance LLP spoke with Business News Wales about the firm's 30th Anniversary celebrations, some of his many experiences over the last 30 years including a cumulative deal value exceeding £3 billion.

Gambit is an award-winning independent corporate finance lead advisory firm. Based in Cardiff and London they provide services to private and public companies throughout the UK as well as internationally.

They are also the sole UK member of Corporate Finance International (CFI) an international partnership of leading advisory firms and boutique investment banks with a presence in key geographical markets, providing an opportunity to leverage cross-border transactions.

Over the past three decades the firm has engineered £3bn worth of business deals and to mark the occasion is holding its a anniversary party this week at recently opened The Parkgate Hotel in the Welsh capital.