CCS McLays Help Retailers Create Period-Friendly Workplace

A Cardiff firm is working with leading retailers to create period-friendly workplaces.

CCS McLays, which provides consumables, packaging and catering supplies to household brands, is collaborating with period product firm TOTM to supply sustainable and high-quality period products to leading retailers such as FatFace, Superdry, Starbucks, Hugo Boss, and Joules.

Clothing and accessories retailer FatFace is providing TOTM period products to employees in all its stores across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

“Providing free period products in the workplace has been a game-changer,” says one employee. “It has removed the stress of being caught off-guard and has created a more inclusive and supportive environment for everyone.”

FatFace People Director Joanne Wilson said: