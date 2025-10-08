CCR Energy Supports Open University with Earth and Space Innovation Hub at Aberthaw

CCR Energy is supporting Open University with a feasibility study that aims to facilitate an Earth and Space innovation hub at Aberthaw.

The feasibility study, funded by Welsh Government’s SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS), aims to characterise the properties of Pulverised Fuel Ash (PFA) and compare them to lunar dust properties to assess the feasibility of creating a lunar-simulated environment on Earth.

Lunar exploration has rapidly gained prominence in the international space sector. However the UK currently lacks a centre to support this initiative. In addition, there is an opportunity for the use of Space technologies back on Earth.

The Earth and Space innovation hub aims to reduce these barriers by encouraging research, promoting innovation, and supporting the regional growth of businesses, while accelerating multi-disciplinary innovation and cross-sector technology transfer.

Professor Mahesh Anand, FRAS, Director of Research at The Open University's School of Physical Sciences and the OU researcher behind the Earth and Space Innovation Hub initiative at Aberthaw, said:

“Exploration of the Moon is something that has fascinated generations of scientists and engineers. Although we first landed on the Moon over 50 years ago, we have still only explored a few areas, most of which are located in the near equatorial regions on the lunar nearside. There’s so much more for us to discover and ultimately use lunar exploration as an enabler and driver for developing new technologies and innovative solutions that would also help in addressing various societal challenges on Earth. The new development at Aberthaw could help us to inspire and develop the skilled workforce for meeting tomorrow's challenges. A peaceful and sustainable exploration of the Moon could also help encourage greater cooperation across the globe.”

The start of the feasibility study coincides with World Space Week 2025. This year’s theme “Living in Space” explores the journey towards making space a habitat and emphasising innovative technologies and collaboration opportunities that can make living in space a reality. This week of space celebration highlights groundbreaking advancements, from life support systems and space habitats to research on human adaptability and resource use in space environments.

“We are excited to support Open University with this project that supports our vision of reimagining Aberthaw as a low-carbon destination for sustainable innovation. This feasibility study represents the first step towards establishing the Earth and Space Innovation Hub at Aberthaw. This centre for space innovation represents a great opportunity to showcase circular economy principles by potentially utilising Pulverised Fuel Ash as lunar dust, demonstrating how this collaboration and support from Welsh Government is a vital step in reimagining post-industrial landscapes,” said Dr. Bettina Bockelmann-Evans from CCR Energy.

A potential Earth and Space Innovation Hub at Aberthaw also presents an opportunity for further development and innovation of space industries and technologies, supporting local and regional economies and skills development in lunar exploration topics, CCR Energy said.

The two-month feasibility study will assess and characterise the PFA to establish whether it is a suitable material to create a lunar-simulated environment for testing Space-designed technologies and hardware.