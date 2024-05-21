CCR Energy Sets Ambitious Target to Create 5,000 New Jobs at Aberthaw Power Station

CCR Energy's acquisition of the Aberthaw Power Station has set the stage for a transformative journey in Southeast Wales. This landmark project involves the redevelopment of a significant site and the creation of substantial economic opportunities for the region.

With an ambitious target of generating 5,000 new jobs, CCR Energy aims to become the home of an abundance of new green jobs and, in doing so, develop a new skills initiative.

Currently, around a hundred jobs are focused on the demolition and initial material removal from the site. While this foundational work is crucial, it is just the beginning of what promises to be a dynamic and far-reaching project.