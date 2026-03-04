CCR Energy Celebrates Successful Relaxed Networking Event at Wales Week London 2026

CCR Energy welcomed strong attendance and enthusiastic engagement at its Relaxed Networking Event, held during Wales Week London 2026, in collaboration with Troup Bywaters + Anders and Rees Worx.

The event took place in Troup Bywaters + Anders’ London offices on Eversholt Street, bringing together professionals from across the public and private sector with strong links to Wales. Designed to encourage open conversation in an informal setting, the event created space for meaningful connections, shared learning and future collaboration.

Nicola Somerville, Head of Operations at CCR Energy, said:

“It’s been a fantastic afternoon in London and wonderful to see so many people here for Wales Week London. We’re incredibly grateful for Troup Bywaters + Anders for hosting us, and to be working alongside Trevor and David from Rees Worx. The conversations and connections made today are exactly what Wales Week London is about, we’re really excited to take these ideas back to Wales and start developing new collaborations.”

She added:

“It’s also been great to celebrate Welsh culture and hospitality, with thanks to sponsors including Penderyn and Brains. Events like this showcase not just Welsh business talent, but the spirit of collaboration that makes these connections so valuable.”

Trevor Rees, Consultant at Rees Worx, said:

“It’s an exciting time to be a business based in Wales with connections across the UK and beyond. Strong communication and collaboration between the public and private sectors are already delivering great outcomes, and events like this highlight the many possibilities still to come.”

James Campbell, Managing Director of Troup Bywaters + Anders, said:

“We were delighted to host this Wales Week London networking event at our offices. Events like Wales Week create valuable space for cross sector exchange, meaningful dialogue and new collaboration, and we are proud to play an active role in bringing these conversations together. It was a pleasure to welcome such a diverse group of professionals with strong connections to Wales.”

The event also welcomed several purpose-driven businesses. Rich Woods, Co-Founder at Give Back Drinks, said:

“We started Give Back Drinks to support the places and communities that matter most. Launching properly in Wales with a local brewer is incredibly exciting for us, and the partnerships we’re building here, including projects that support grassroots sport and protect the Welsh coastline, really reflect the values that Wales Week London stands for.”

The Relaxed Networking Event formed part of a wider programme of business, cultural and innovation-led activities during Wales Week London 2026, reinforcing Wales’ growing influence within the UK capital and beyond.

CCR Energy said it looked forward to continuing the conversations sparked during the event and building on the relationships formed, as it continues to support collaboration, sustainability and long-term value creation for Welsh-connected organisations.