CCR Challenge Fund Partners with KTN to Explore Technology Solutions for Enabling Zero-emission Local Authority Fleets

3 new challenges have been launched looking for innovative deployment technology via KTN’s Innovation Exchange.

Digital twin for management of large scale renewable energy next to depots

Monmouthshire CC have a 5 MW solar farm already built and wish to relocate all fleet services to a large, centralised depot next door to the solar farm farm and use its energy to power their vehicles. But we need to know how best to use that energy. Using the digital twin approach will enable MCC run through different scenarios and make the right decisions before they start breaking ground.

Zero emission auxiliary energy supplies for utility and community vehicles.

The challenge is to increase an ev’s range by providing backup power – a 10 Kw/h unit that can sit in the van and provide AC output. This particular challenge is about powering microwaves for meals on wheels service, but it could also work for parks and recreation service vehicles.

Optimisation of on-site renewable energy for EV fleet charging at council depots

Merthyr are looking at how they can increase their self-consumption of on-site solar energy at a depot level through either physical or digital solutions that relate to the management of renewable energy for EV charging. They've got 70Kw on site at the moment and they’re looking to increase that.

The aim of these challenges is to help make local authority fleet journeys smarter, greener and cleaner, delivering workable, affordable solutions capable of adoption on a region-wide basis.

To find out more about the CCR Challenge Fund, KTN and these particular challenges listen to our podcast featuring:

Gareth Browning, CCR Head of Challenges

Simon Buckley KTN, Knowledge Transfer Manager, Zero Emission Mobility:

Bruce Mclelland KTN, Knowledge Transfer Manager, Emerging Technologies & Industries:

For more information and to apply to the CCR Challenge Fund via the KTN-IX platform, go to Challenge list | KTN-iX™ (ktninnovationexchange.co.uk)