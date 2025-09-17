CBI Wales Urges Fundamental Reform of Business Rates

The CBI is calling for fundamental reform of the business rates system in Wales to support firms and kick-start private investment that will revitalise local communities.

In a response to the Welsh Government’s consultation on business rates, CBI Wales says that targeted support for Welsh hospitality and leisure firms must remain in place after it is due to end in April. Accessing this funding pot will allow the hard-pressed sector to compete with similar competitors in England that are set to retain financial help from the UK Government beyond April, it says.

The business group is also asking the Welsh Government to abandon plans for higher charges on business premises valued at £100,000 or above, arguing that these charges deter larger companies from driving forward investment plans.

The CBI Wales submission calls for:

Fundamental structural reform of the business rates system and the removal of barriers to investment.

A redesign of business rates to incentivise investment and align with planning and infrastructure policy, including enhanced relief for firms that carry out improvements to their premises.

De-linking of the business rates multiplier from inflation within each revaluation cycle. The current policy of uprating the business rates multiplier every year by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation measure adds to the cost burden facing firms and bakes in business uncertainty.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, said: