CBI Wales Champions Efforts to Build a Better Future for Women in Business

Welsh businesses and employees are being urged to get behind efforts to remove barriers to women’s careers and improve workplace gender equity by taking part in a new CBI-University of South Wales survey.

The bi-annual CBI-USW Leadership Landscape Survey collates evidence from firms and workers across Wales to gain a better understanding of the challenges that face many women in achieving their career goals. The questionnaire is completed anonymously by clicking here. It closes on May 22.

Open to all employees and business leaders living and working in Wales, the survey asks respondents about their experience of workplace culture, flexible working and work-life balance, including caring responsibilities and childcare provision. The survey is coordinated by the USW’s Business Research and Innovation Group, and the CBI Wales’ Women in Leadership group. It aims to drive policy change on workplace culture and support more women into leadership roles.

Katie Spackman, Deputy Director, CBI Wales, said:

“By taking part in the survey, businesses and employees will be contributing to the CBI’s efforts to remove the many barriers to women’s careers and help Wales become one of Europe’s most inclusive, competitive and sustainable economies over the next decade. The results of the survey will inform a joint CBI-USW report on women in leadership in October.”

Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, Women in Leadership survey project leader and Senior Lecturer in Marketing, the University of South Wales, said: