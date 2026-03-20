CBI North Wales Business Dinner Celebrates Region as Powerhouse for Economic Growth

More than 150 guests celebrated North Wales’ success as a powerhouse for sustainable economic growth at the CBI Business Dinner in Llandudno.

Eluned Morgan MS, First Minister of Wales, and Tracy Black, CBI Chief Commercial Officer, were keynote speakers at the black-tie dinner, sponsored by Wrexham University, and in partnership with Business News Wales, at Venue Cymru.

Speaking about the boundless ambition of the region, the First Minister told business leaders that North Wales is a hotbed for new opportunities, from clean energy to advanced manufacturing and innovation.

She said:

“Our most precious resource is our people – we will always protect them and invest in them, so that they can seize opportunities open to them. Our mission is simple: to make Wales wealthier, greener and fairer – and to make sure everyone shares in that.”

CBI Chief Commercial Officer Tracy Black outlined the importance of the region to Wales' economy, saying that “the ambition is here, now we need to back it.” In identifying barriers to growth, she urged the Welsh and UK governments to partner with business to tackle high youth unemployment and improve the local transport infrastructure.

Jack Sargeant, Alyn and Deeside MS, the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, and Professor Joe Yates, Vice Chancellor, Wrexham University, took part in a fireside chat with Tracy Black that looked at the impact of AI on the economy.

Other speakers included CBI Wales Chair Iain Mansfield and Director Russell Greenslade. Among those present at Venue Cymru were Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Planning, and Liz Lalley MBE, Director of Economic Policy at the Welsh Government.

The dinner also raised funds for Wales Air Ambulance Charity.

Eluned Morgan MS, First Minister of Wales, said:

“CBI Wales and the Welsh Government have worked well together for many years and I'm grateful for the leadership and collaboration it continues to provide. “North Wales is brimming with opportunities and ambition. From the £1 billion investment at Shotton Mill to the UK's first Small Modular Reactors at Wylfa, and from our new AI Growth Zone to Europe's largest consented tidal energy scheme at Morlais, North Wales is at the heart of Wales' economic transformation. “North Wales is leading the way on clean energy, advanced manufacturing and technological innovation, and is a hothouse for new business opportunities. The Welsh Government stands alongside our businesses every step of the way.”

Professor Joe Yates, Vice Chancellor, Wrexham University, said:

“Wrexham University were proud to be the main sponsor of this year’s CBI North Wales Business Dinner. Events like this are vital in bringing together leaders from across industry, education and government to shape a stronger, more resilient economic future for Wales. As a modern civic university, we are committed to driving inclusive growth, supporting skills development, and working hand in hand with partners to unlock opportunity across our region. The conversations reflected the ambition and energy that define Wales at its best, and we are delighted to stand alongside the CBI and the wider business community in championing that shared vision.”

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, said:

“The CBI North Wales Business Dinner showcased the incredible businesses that are contributing to Wales’ impressive economic growth story. The First Minister rightly focussed on the region’s enterprising firms, our green growth opportunities, and a higher education sector that works in partnership with business to support young people into careers and close the skills gap. Long-term sustainable growth depends on the Welsh and UK governments continuing to work in partnership with North Wales businesses.”

Iain Mansfield, CBI Wales Chair, said: