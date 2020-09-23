Cazoo Launches New Customer Centre in Cardiff

Cazoo, the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying a used car as simple and seamless as buying any other product online, has opened its fourth Customer Centre in as many weeks, this time in Cardiff.

Following openings in Manchester, London and Bristol earlier this month, the latest site has opened today at 232 Penarth Road, Cardiff.

The location was formerly home to Imperial Cars which was acquired by Cazoo in July and who have since invested £1m into refitting the site and creating 15 new customer-facing and vehicle-servicing jobs. Cazoo has ambitious plans to open a total of 16 sites across the UK before the end of the year, creating over 200 new job opportunities.

As one of the UK’s fastest growing online retailers, Cazoo is developing these sites as local distribution hubs, giving customers the option of collection in addition to home delivery, and service centres to handle all of its customers servicing needs. Customers can browse cars for sale online at the Customer Centre with purchases made entirely online.

Cazoo owns and fully reconditions all its cars before offering them for sale on its website. With thousands of cars on offer at any time, they are stored centrally and available for either delivery anywhere in mainland UK or collection from a local Customer Centre in as little as 72 hours. Every Cazoo car comes with a full 7-day money back guarantee and a comprehensive 90-day warranty.

Launched last year, Cazoo is pioneering the shift to online car buying in the UK and is already selling thousands of cars a month to customers all across the UK. Since its launch, consumers have been rapidly embracing the transparency and convenience of buying used cars entirely online and the rollout of its local Customer Centres will further enhance the Cazoo offering.

Neil Smith, Retail Director at Cazoo said,