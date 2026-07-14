Cavendish’s Ruthin Lettings Team Wins Gold in British Property Awards

A North Wales lettings agent has won one of the industry's most prestigious awards.

Cavendish's Ruthin office has been named a Gold Winner in the British Property Awards for its lettings service in Denbighshire. Earlier this year, the team was also a Gold Winner for its Flintshire lettings service.

Cavendish's Denbighshire lettings team is led by Lettings Manager Annie O'Brien and Senior Lettings Negotiator Sophie Lewis.

David Adams, Managing Director of Cavendish, which has offices in Ruthin, Mold and Chester, said:

“This is the latest accolade for our fantastic lettings team in North Wales. “We pride ourselves on the quality of our people and their commitment to providing our clients with the highest possible quality of customer service, day in, day out. “The lettings industry is an incredibly competitive sector and we recognise the importance of maintaining the highest possible standards through investment in our people and the systems and training that underpin our business across North Wales and Cheshire.”

Robert McLean, from The British Property Awards, said:

“Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents and have been designed to remove any opportunity for bias or manipulation. “If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time. “Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”

The British Property Awards team mystery shops every estate agent against a rigorous set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of each agent's customer service levels.

Cavendish, which is now entered into national awards later in the year, was established in 1993 by Julian Adams, the firm's Chairman, and his then business partner Robert Ikin.

Today's Cavendish employs over 30 people across estate agency and lettings. The company helps over 600 homeowners move home each year and has around 650 properties under management.